Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie & More Take Part In Awesome "Boss B*tch Fight Challenge" Video

Actress/stuntwoman Zoë Bell has enlisted some of her A-list pals for an awesome "Boss Bitch Challenge" video, featuring the likes of Scarlett Johansson ( Black Widow ), Margot Robbie ( Birds of Prey ) & more.

There are a few of these TikTok fight videos doing the rounds online, but we think you'll agree that this is the best yet.

Actress and stunwoman Zoë Bell (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) has rounded up some big names to take part in the "Boss Bitch Fight Challenge." Featuring the likes of Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Rosario Dawson (Daredevil), Thandie Newton (Westworld) and many more familiar faces, there are some very inventive retaliations along with some impressive - not to mention quite dangerous-looking - stunts.

Plus, there's a couple of little nods to some of the characters these stars are best-known for, such as Robbie grabbing Harley Quinn's baseball bat and Daryl Hannah paying homage to Elle Driver from Kill Bill.

Check out the video for yourselves and see if you can spot any more!

“Here it is......! Kicking lockdown boredom with some of the coolest," Bell wrote on Instagram. "Ladies, you are all my heroes. ❤️👊❤️ ' 📣 a massive personal shout out to @bodhihorn for editing the flick and my stress levels! "

Here's a full list of the participants: Lucy Lawless, Tara Macken, Drew Barrymore, Juliette Lewis, Tamiko Brownlee, Rosario Dawson, Amy Johnson, Cameron Diaz, Kim Murphy, Daniela Ruah, Michaela McAllister, Kaitlin Olson, Lauren Mary Kim, Florence Pugh, Julia Butters, Angela Meryl, Sarah Irwin, Daryl Hannah, Sophia Di Martino, Tracie Thoms, Shauna Duggins, Zoe Saldana, Ming Qiu, Renée Goldsberry, Rosie Perez, Lilly Aspell, Thandie Newton, Mel Stubbs, Jessie Graff, Monique Ganderton, Halle Berry, Heidi Moneymaker, Scarlett Johansson, Dayna Grant, Margot Robbie, Renae Moneymaker, and KT Tunstall.