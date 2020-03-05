WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Is Reportedly Set To Appear In An Upcoming Marvel Movie

It was recently revealed that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has booked a guest role in Showtime's Billions , but it also sounds like she's now going to make a possible appearance in the MCU as well...

Last week, it was confirmed that WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is set to make a guest appearance in Showtime's Billions, but a Marvel movie role is also seemingly in the cards for the RAW Women's Champion. There's been talk for a while of her receiving attention from Hollywood, while the Irish wrestler has also talked about receiving acting advice from John Cena and Dwayne Johnson.

Now, though, former Variety reporter Kris Tapley has mentioned in passing that we'll also see Lynch in an upcoming Marvel movie. He doesn't specify which one, but it sounds like her role has been filmed.

With that in mind, Black Widow is a strong possibility, as is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, as we don't know for sure whether this is a Marvel Studios production, Lynch could make an appearance in either Venom: Let There Be Carnage or Morbius.

Recently, it was reported that a major women's magazine is planning to do a feature on the popular WWE Superstar, so it definitely feels like Lynch is about to break into the mainstream.

Who do you guys think she could end up playing on the big screen?


