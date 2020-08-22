JOHN WICK Director Chad Stahelski Wants To Take A Stab At Rebooting BLADE For The Marvel Cinematic Universe

John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski has weighed in on whether he would like to take a crack at a superhero movie, saying that Blade is a property he would like to take a stab at one day...

During last year's San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Mahershala Ali has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Blade. The belief is that he'll eventually star in his own solo movie, though we have no idea when that will see the light of day (it's not been confirmed for Phase 4 yet).

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski has thrown his name into the hat as someone who could take the helm of Blade's return to the big screen.

"If the opportunity ever came, I would like to take a stab at...the one that really jumps out to me would be like Blade," he confirmed. "If they were going to redo Blade or something like that, just because I feel that one, for some reason, the vampire martial art action vibe. That would be a cool one to stretch and try and reinvent."

It's honestly hard to think of a better fit, especially as Stahelski has such an incredible handle on action scenes. Unfortunately, it ultimately appears as if he has some reservations about joining the MCU. "Other than that it's like, look, I've got the John Wick stuff," he explained. "I just like more of the original properties that you can grow from as opposed to step into a number five or a number six. That's all. Just choice."

That's fair enough, but we can only hope Marvel Studios is able to change his mind as Blade is a character who would definitely benefit from a filmmaker who has a strong handle on action. After all, with so many larger than life heroes in the MCU, having the Daywalker kick some serious ass would definitely help him stand out from the crowd.

What do you guys think?