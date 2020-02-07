AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Chris Evans Admits That He Already Misses Being The MCU's Captain America

Chris Evans has passed on the Captain America mantle to Anthony Mackie, but in a new interview, the Avengers: Endgame star confirmed that he already misses being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

Chris Evans has appeared in more Marvel Studios movies than any other actor, and made his big screen debut as Steve Rogers in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. His time as the Star Spangled Avenger came to an end in Avengers: Endgame when we learned Captain America had travelled back through history and decided to live his life out alongside Peggy Carter.

During a recent interview with Backstage to promote Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob, Evans reflected on the pressures which came with taking on a role as iconic as Captain America in the MCU.

"There was this enormous expectation that these people already had in their minds, this idea of who this character was, and you have to respect that," he explained. "Audiences are part of what will make [these films] work, and I owe that group my understanding of what they see."

Evans also talked about his decision to walk away from the role, and admitted that he already misses suiting up as a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. "I absolutely loved my time with Marvel; I already miss it, but there’s no denying that it is very exciting to just have complete freedom to pursue whatever my creative appetite wants."

Despite Evans having that freedom to explore very different projects moving forward, speculation continues running rampant that he will reprise the role at some point, whether that's as an older Steve Rogers or in some sort of movie or series exploring what happened when he travelled back in time.

Are you hoping to see more of Evans as Captain America in the MCU?