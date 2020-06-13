AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Chris Evans Credits Kevin Feige With The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Success

Chris Evans may be done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (for now), but when the former Captain America was asked who he believes is responsible for the shared world's success, he credited Kevin Feige...

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans recently caught up with The Hollywood Reporter and talked in detail about what he believes is the secret behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe's success.

The Russo Brothers' Marvel Studios ensemble became the highest-grossing movie in history when it was released last year, and there's not another franchise on the planet that has consistently delivered hit after hit. Remember, Evans has starred in more MCU adventures than any other actor, so he knows what he's talking about, and believes Kevin Feige deserves all the credit.

"The buck stops with Kevin Feige, doesn't it? I mean, it must. It'd be one thing if there were a few good Marvel movies and then a few stinkers. It'd be one thing if every other shop in town was making the hits as effortlessly as Marvel was, but it's just not happening that way."

"I guess when you start to collect the data and figure out what's the common denominator, I really think it must be Kevin Feige," the actor continued. "He doesn’t let things be bad."

Evans would go on to say that letting Feige convince him to play Captain America was the best decision he ever made, and noted that he "owes it to Kevin for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake."

Needless to say, it's now impossible to imagine what the MCU would look like without Evans playing Steve Rogers, so we have a lot to thank Kevin Feige for!

What do you guys think?