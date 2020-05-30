AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Chris Evans Reveals Where He Currently Stands On Possible Captain America Return

Chris Evans seems to go back and forth on whether he could reprise the role of Captain America down the line, and has now shared an update with how he currently feels about a possible future in the MCU...

Avengers: Endgame ended with Steve Rogers deciding to remain in the past and live out his life with Peggy Carter. He later returned to the present as an old man, having led a full and happy life alongside the woman he loved. It was a perfect ending, but was it a definitive one?

After all, Steve is currently alive and well, and there are plenty of stories which could be told about the time he spent in the past.

During a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show (via Digital Spy), Evans was asked whether this is really the end for his time as Captain America, and he said: "Yes, I think it is."

"It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it's better left that way," he added. "It's not a hard no, but it's not an eager yes either. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey."

Evans would go on to say that he would want a Captain America return to add something to the character's story, so this could debunk rumours that he'll appear in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. After all, a cameo appearance as an old man wouldn't really add much more to his arc.

