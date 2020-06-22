AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Frank Grillo Wants To Bring Crossbones Back In His Own TV Series

Despite recently saying that he had moved on from comic book projects, Frank Grillo has now said he would be open to reprising the role of Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in a standalone TV series of some sort...

Frank Grillo first appeared as Brock Rumlow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and while he finally suited up as Crossbones in Captain America: Civil War, he was killed off after only a few minutes. Fans couldn't understand it, and it seemed like a massive waste of a potentially great character.

He did return for a cameo appearance in Avengers: Endgame, of course, but that was seemingly it for the villain (Grillo even appeared to close the door on any sort of return during a recent interview).

Now, though, it appears as if Grillo may have had a change of heart about Crossbones' big small screen future.

I would love to do [a Crossbones show] just because I have never seen a character be on the screen so little and yet have such a fan following. I scratch my head with it sometimes," he explained in an interview with Forbes. "I have a great relationship with Marvel and the guys there, but why didn’t they, even if it wasn’t with me, pursue that? Why isn’t Crossbones somewhere in the mix?"

"I think Crossbones was on screen for something like eight or 12 minutes, and you would think that this character was in 75 different movies the way every day people come up to me all day and talk about Crossbones. I’m taking pictures as if I was Captain America. So, I would do it in a heartbeat. I would love for a meeting to help them develop it. That would be great."

"It’s a great character, but if it does happen, that will probably happen with somebody half my age."

It definitely feels like Marvel Studios dropped the ball with Crossbones as he could have become a recurring villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and someone who definitely wouldn't have hesitated targeting the new Captain America, Sam Wilson. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as if it was meant to be, but perhaps there are other ways to bring this character back.

What do you guys think?