Brave Young Boy Who Saved Sister From A Dog Attack Receives Message From CAPTAIN AMERICA Star Chris Evans

You've probably heard the story about 6-year-old Bridger Walker saving his little sister from a dog attack, and Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans has reached out to him with a touching video message...

Bridger Walker is a true hero who suffered a nasty face injury when he saved his little sister from a dog that attacked them both. His story has gone viral on social media in recent days, and his aunt has told her that the six-year-old's explanation for why he jumped between the dog and his sister is because, "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me."

Bridger ended up receiving around 90 stitches, and is now resting at home with his family.

However, when Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans caught wind of his story, he sent the heroic young boy's family a wonderful, heart-warming video message.

"I read your story, I saw what you did. I’m sure you’ve heard this a bunch of times over the last couple of days, but let me be the first one to tell you, 'Pal, you’re a hero,'" he says. "What you did was so brave and so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you."

"I’m gonna track down your address and I’m gonna send you an official Captain America shield, because pal, you deserve it. Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough. But, based on what I’ve seen, there’s not much that could slow you down."

Everything sucks right now, but something tells us this is exactly what you'll need to brighten your day:

