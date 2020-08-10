CAPTAIN AMERICA: 10 Inspiring Quotes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe To Live Your Life By

Chris Evans' tenure as Captain America has ended, but we're now looking back at his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring you the ten most inspiring Steve Rogers quotes to live your life by...

As Captain America, Chris Evans made an unforgettable impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, it was in Avengers: Endgame that Steve Rogers decided to pass the mantle to his best friend, Sam Wilson, and as exciting as it is to see what he will do as Captain America, Steve will be missed. There are a lot of great moments from his time in this shared world, though, and he's dropped some lines over the years which are suitable patriotic and inspiring. With that in mind, we've decided to celebrate the legacy of the Star Spangled Avenger by looking back at the ten most unforgettable, inspirational quotes you can use in your own lives. The world isn't the happiest place right now (thanks, COVID), so these might bring a smile to your face and remind you that there are still ways to make the best of an admittedly crummy situation! To take a look through these, all you need to do is click on the "Next" button down below.

10. "The Price Of Freedom Is High, It Always Has Been. And It's A Price I'm Willing To Pay. And If I'm The Only One, Then So Be It. But I'm Willing To Bet I'm Not." One of the most patriotic quotes from Captain America in the MCU, this comes from Steve's memorable plea to those remaining S.H.I.E.L.D. agents to step up and fight back against HYDRA. Despite knowing that the odds are stacked against them, Cap's inspirational work is what helps rally the troops and save the day. During this, Steve even makes it clear that he's willing to pay the ultimate price for freedom, even if it ultimately means he's the last man standing against tyranny. This is definitely something worth bearing in mind in today's climate.



9. "If I See A Situation Pointed South, I Can't Ignore It. Sometimes I Wish I Could." When Tony Stark responds to the quote above with, "No you don't," Steve comes back with, "No, I don’t." That's just the sort of person he is, and this Captain America: Civil War quote is particularly poignant. It's often all too tempting to turn away from the awful things that happen in this world, but we could all do with being more like Steve Rogers, especially if it ultimately means doing the right thing. Again, given what's happening in the world right now, we should definitely take this quote to half.



8. "You Get Hurt, Hurt Them Back. You Get Killed...Walk It Off." Look, we're not suggesting that you try walking off death, and this quote was delivered in a humorous way. If you go beyond that, however, Cap's message to the team in Avengers: Age of Ultron hits hard. Steve Rogers has high expectations for himself as a hero, and believes the team should be held to similarly lofty ideas. If you're a leader in any way, these might just be words to live by when you stop and think about; remember, Cap was willing to jump on a grenade for his fellow soldiers.



7. "I'm Not Looking For Forgiveness, And I'm Way Past Asking For Permission." The quote above finishes with Cap saying, "Earth just lost her best defender. So we're here to fight. If you wanna stay in our way...we'll fight you, too." Needless to say, we're not endorsing you heading out and fighting those you disagree with or even anyone who stands in your way! Steve - now Nomad in all but name - delivers this line to General "Thunderbolt" Ross in Avengers: Infinity War after Iron Man disappears on the spaceship belonging to Ebony Maw. What can we take from it? Well, sometimes, you have to accept that while your actions aren't necessarily going to make everyone happy, if it's the right thing to do, it doesn't matter.



6. "For As Long As I Can Remember, I Just Wanted To Do What Was Right. I Guess I'm Not Quite Sure What That Is Anymore. And I Thought I Could Throw Myself Back In: Follow Orders, Serve. It's Just Not The Same." Captain America: The Winter Soldier saw Steve Rogers come to terms with the fact that following orders might not be what's right, and the hero's doubts about S.H.I.E.L.D. - which were established in The Avengers when he learned they were weaponising HYDRA tech - came to the fore here. Given the current state of the world beyond just COVID, it's worth remembering that when you start seeing something is happening which is wrong, you don't have to follow those orders and can step up to do the right thing. That's what Cap often did in the MCU, and it was definitely the right decision.



5. "I Don't Want To Kill Anyone, But I Don't Like Bullies; I Don't Care Where They're From." Bullies are the worst kind of people, and this comment from Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger during his interactions with perfectly emphasises why Dr. Erskine chose him. Unlike the Ultimate version of Captain America, this Steve isn't xenophobic and only wants to go and fight in the war because he doesn't appreciate the way the Germans are taking over Europe. This just goes to show we should all be able to come together against those who do wrong in this world.



4. "As A Team." Earth's Mightiest Heroes really don't see eye to eye in The Avengers, and it's Captain America who plays a key role in bringing them together. As a result, they're able to repel Loki's invasion and ultimately emerge victorious in a fight which quite literally has the fate of the planet on the line. Steve Rogers responds with, "As a team," after being asked how the team are going to beat the God of Mischief, and this is an important reminder that teamwork is often massively important.



3. "Then Finish It, 'Cause I'm With You Till The End Of The Line." One of the most emotional moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history came when Steve Rogers did whatever it took to bring his friend Bucky back after he'd been turned into the Winter Soldier. That included taking a vicious beating from the HYDRA assassin, and fully at his old pal's mercy, Captain America makes it clear that if Bucky kills him, so be it, because he'll stand with him until the end. We'd all be lucky to have a friend as great as Steve in life based on this memorable interaction.



2. "I’ve Been On My Own Since I Was 18. I Never Really Fit In Anywhere - Even In The Army. My Faith Is In People, I Guess. Individuals. And I’m Happy To Say For The Most Part, They Haven’t Let Me Down. Which Is Why I Can’t Let Them Down Either." Thanks to Baron Zemo's machinations, Earth's Mightiest Heroes are split straight down the middle in Captain America: Civil War, and despite betraying Tony Stark, Steve later makes it clear to him that he'll be there when he needs them. However, he can't abandon those who fought by his side. As a result, he breaks his friends out of the Raft (much to Iron Man's amusement, it seems), and this quote says a lot about both what a hard life Steve has had and how he values those around him.

