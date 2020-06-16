CAPTAIN AMERICA Actor Chris Evans Would Have Loved To Play SPIDER-MAN...Minus The Mask

Chris Evans starred in more Marvel Cinematic Universe films than any other actor, but he's admitted Spider-Man is a role he would've taken over Captain America...if it wasn't for the claustrophobic mask!

Chris Evans's tenure as Captain America is now legendary, and though his story concluded in Avengers: Endgame, fans remain hopeful he could one day reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As of now, it's doubtful, but stranger things have happened courtesy of Marvel Studios.

In the meantime, Evans continues reflecting on his time as a superhero, and dropped something of a bombshell in an interview with STYLE about Spider-Man, not Captain America, being his childhood hero.

"I would have loved doing scenes like attaching myself to the sides of buildings and trying to spring from one building to the next," Evans said. "But I would have hated to wear Spider-Man’s mask. I’m very claustrophobic, and I doubt whether I could have worn that kind of full suit and mask for hours a day on a set. I much prefer my Captain America outfit, which I think is cooler anyway!"

Evans played the Human Torch before joining the MCU as Captain America, but it's difficult to imagine him decked out in Spider-Man's costume, especially after seeing him play Cap for such a long time.

Here's hoping a talented fan-artist out there now puts Evans in Tom Holland's Spider-Man costume! Well, minus the mask, of course, as that's clearly not something the actor is fully on board with.

