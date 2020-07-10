CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR Concept Art Features An Epic Battle Between Team Cap And Team Iron Man

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared some early concept art from Captain America: Civil War revealing the members of Team Cap and Team Iron Man battling each other...

Captain America: Civil War was, at the time, the biggest Marvel Studios movie to date and a real game-changer as Earth's Mightiest Heroes were split right down the middle.

Divided into two factions - "Team Cap" and "Team Iron Man" - the divided heroes battled it out in a German airport, with Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Vision, War Machine, and Black Widow taking on Captain America, Bucky, Ant-Man, the Scarlet Witch, the Falcon, and Hawkeye.

Now, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared some early concept art from Captain America: Civil War revealing these iconic heroes battling it out.

Conspicuous by his absence is Spider-Man, but as the web-slinger was added to the movie relatively late in the day, it's likely that he wasn't set to be part of proceedings at this stage in development. In fact, there are only really a handful of pieces of artwork depicting his MCU debut out there.

Check out the concept art below:

