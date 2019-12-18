CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR Concept Art Features Avengers Vs. Avengers, Alternate Costumes, And Much More

Captain America: Civil War
was basically an Avengers
movie, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes came to blows with one another while the villainous Zemo pulled the strings behind the scenes. It's an adventure that changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, and in 2016, it was by far the most epic story Marvel Studios had delivered to date.
Now, we've uncovered some rarely seen concept art from the Russo Brothers helmed release featuring key moments like Crossbones' return, the fight between the Avengers, and even Captain America's mid-credits scene visit to Wakanda.
We also have alternate costume designs for characters like Iron Man, Black Panther, and a fascinating glimpse at what Steve Rogers' room in the New Avengers Facility looked like (it's surprisingly sparse). Some of this may have been seen before, but for the most part, it's not been featured on CBM.
So, to check out this Captain America: Civil War
