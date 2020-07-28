CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR Concept Art Gives Baron Zemo A Mask And Some Badass Body Armor

We know Zemo will sport a more comic-accurate look when Daniel Brühl reprises the role in The Falcon & The Winder Soldier , but it looks like there were early plans for the villain to mask-up for Civil War .

The version of Helmut Zemo that was introduced in Captain America: Civil War is generally considered to be one of the best villains we've seen in the MCU so far, despite being almost a complete reinvention of his Marvel Comics counterpart. The fact that he never donned a costume also remains a sticking point for some fans, but it looks like there were early plans to give The Baron his signature mask - and some badass body armor!

Marvel artist Andy Park has shared some unused concept art to his Instagram page, featuring an alternate costume design for Civil War's antagonist.

To be fair, it wouldn't have made much sense for Zemo to suit-up like this in the movie as he wasn't directly involved in any action sequences. This early design seems to suggest that a third act altercation with Cap, Iron Man and Bucky may have been on the table early on.

