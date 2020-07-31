CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR Concept Art Reveals Another Sinister Take On A Masked Baron Zemo

Earlier this week, Andy Park shared an alternate take on Captain America: Civil War 's Baron Zemo, and he's now revealed a different version which is somehow even more sinister. Check it out after the jump!

Captain America: Civil War introduced us to Zemo, someone who quickly established himself as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's greatest villains. After all, he managed to drive a wedge between the Avengers, and left Earth vulnerable when Thanos eventually attacked.

Something we didn't see in that movie was Zemo's mask, but he will finally don that in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier later this year. Based on what we've seen from the Disney+ series, that will be comic accurate, but Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has now shared an alternate take on the villain's appearance from Captain America: Civil War.

This is an undeniably sinister take on Zemo, and it would have been a cool way to bring him to the big screen. It doesn't resemble the comics that much, of course, but re-inventing him like this could've been a smart move on the movie's part. What we're getting is pretty great, though.

What are your thoughts on this alternate take on Zemo in Captain America: Civil War?

Check out the concept art below:

