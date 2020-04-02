CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR Leaked Deleted Scene Reveals An Alternate Introduction For Baron Zemo

One of the deleted scenes from Marvel's "Infinity Saga" box set has found its way online and this one reveals a very different introductory scene for Daniel Bruhl's Zemo in Captain America: Civil War ...





Now, that scene has finally been leaked online and it shows Zemo being revealed as an outsider before using knockout/poison gas to disable those around him so he can steal the journal.



It's a suitably sinister way to introduce him so we're not entirely sure why Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers decided to replace the scene during reshoots. It could be that they just decided to make the change because having him torture and kill someone was ultimately darker and better showed what lengths Zemo was willing to go to in order to get his hands on this old HYDRA journal.



Check out the clip below and stay tuned for more as they hopefully continue to pop up online!



CIVIL WAR - Zemo at the Auction House (Deleted Scene from Infinity Saga Box Set) [1:38] from r/marvelstudios

Thor: The Dark World's Alternate Ending



At the end of Thor: The Dark World, the God of Thunder returns to Asgard and refuses to take the throne. It's then we learn that Loki is impersonating Odin and a cute mid-credits scene reunites Thor and Jane Foster. However, this alternate ending would have seen Jane tell the hero that she couldn't go with him to Asgard because she wouldn't have a purpose in that realm.



As Thor gets upset, she reminds him that he's a King now and shouldn't remain on Earth just for her.



The God of Thunder returns to Asgard and surveys his people alongside his father, a sign that the original plan was for Thor to finally become King of Asgard, but sadly lose Jane in the process.

Zemo Shows His Dark Side



In Captain America: Civil War, Zemo managed to steal the book of code words which could be used to control The Winter Soldier from a former HYDRA agent by hanging him upside down in his basement and drowning him in a sink. However, an earlier version of that scene was even darker.



Zemo would have been shown at a black market auction for illegal weapons and it's then he would have used a gas to kill everyone in attendance (making him a mass murderer) and steal the book.

Hela's Arrival On Earth...In New York City



When Thor: Ragnarok was shooting, we spotted Anthony Hopkins in New York City as a homeless version of Odin. That never made it into the theatrical version and the actor's final scenes as the character instead took place in Norway. Now, though, we finally know how that scene was supposed to play out.



Thor and Loki find Odin in New York, and it appears as if he's drunk and that he's lost his memory. It quickly becomes clear that he remembers his sons, though, and he warns them about Hela's arrival. It's then that she destroys Mjolnir and kills her father as Loki calls for the Bifrost so he and Thor can escape.

Captain Marvel Joins The Avengers



Joss Whedon wanted Captain Marvel to make her MCU debut at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, but Kevin Feige ultimately said "no" to the idea and she didn't appear until earlier this year.



However, in this deleted scene from the 2015 sequel, a stand-in is shown filling in on set for Carol Danvers as the original plan was to add the actress who would have played her at a later date.

Hulk Busts Out



Promo art and toys confirmed that this was the plan for Avengers: Infinity War before reshoots changed things, and one of the deleted scenes shows a very rough version of The Hulk breaking his way out of the Hulkbuster armour after being convinced to return by Bruce Banner.



The unfinished VFX don't really do the scene justice, but Cull Obsidian still meets his maker in the exact same way as the Hulkbuster hand is used to send him flying into the shield surrounding Wakanda.

The Avengers Meet Smart Hulk



As you might expect, the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes have something to say about The Hulk's return and shortly before Thanos arrives, The Falcon suggests Black Widow give the Jade Giant a lullaby. However, the hero then speaks with Banner's voice and they're both left standing there stunned.



Unfortunately, there's no deleted scene showing how the Hulk/Thanos rematch would have gone down.

Carol Danvers Meets The True Supreme Intelligence



We've heard that a comic accurate version of the Supreme Intelligence was once set to appear in Captain Marvel, and this deleted scene confirms that. Shortly after Carol Danvers manages to break free from Thw SI's control, she finally gets to see its true form (rather than Mar-Vell) for herself.



Just like in the comics, the Supreme Intelligence is a massive, tentacled monster, so it's obviously hard to figure out why Marvel Studios wouldn't include this fan-pleasing moment in the movie.

The Grandmaster Gets His Comeuppance



Thor: Ragnarok's after-credits scene features The Grandmaster surrounded by his not-quite-so-loyal subjects, but this deleted scene sheds a little more like on how the quirky villain winds up there.



The Grandmaster is actually shown chasing down the movie's heroes in a ship before he ends up crashing and landing in a junk pile. This scene obviously sets up that post-credits scene for later on.

Ant-Man And The Wasp's Big Mistake



Ant-Man and The Wasp reveals that Hank Pym discredited Ghost's father and that's what led to him experimenting with the tech which ultimately transformed his daughter. However, this deleted scene reveals that a suited up Hank and Janet were actually directly involved in that accident.



Thor's Awkward Kiss With Valkyrie



We've heard about this scene but finally get to see it in this box set. During Thor's conversation with Valkyrie about her ruling Asgard before he heads off with the Guardians at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the God of Thunder attempts to kiss her but quickly gets rejected by the formidable warrior.



Confirmation Of A Previous Leak



Remember that leaked VFX image showing Doctor Strange instructing Spider-Man to save the Guardians? Well, we now know that it was the real deal because this Avengers: Infinity War deleted scene features the Sorcerer Supreme - in his Astral form - telling the wall-crawler that Thanos has separated the team's souls from their bodies and that the young hero needs to act quickly.



Spidey admits that he has no idea what to do, but Strange points out that Mantis does. As a result, the web-slinger rescues the Guardians and brings them to Mantis so that she can save them.

