CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR Star Chris Evans Shares Hilarious Story About Meeting ANT-MAN's Paul Rudd

When Paul Rudd joined #TeamCap in Captain America: Civil War , that was the actor's first time meeting Chris Evans, and the latter has shared the hilarious story of that exchange during a recent interview!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has becoming something of a unique club, especially if we're talking about the actors who play Marvel Studios' superheroes. WIth that in mind, you have to believe arriving on set for the first time and meeting the team is a tad daunting, even if you're the legendary, and apparently ageless, Paul Rudd!

Despite having already starred in Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War was the first time Rudd met his fellow Avengers, as well as the first time he encountered Steve Rogers himself, Chris Evans.

In Variety's "Actors on Actors" podcast, both Evans and Rudd recalled this meeting, and the former would explain how both he and Earth's Mightiest Heroes were anxious to bring Rudd into the fold. However, things took a weird turn for all involved after Rudd found himself taking part in a song and dance number.





Here's the excerpt from their conversation:

CHRIS EVANS: Even in the 'Avengers' world, it was kind of like welcoming you into the fold, but very quickly. I can’t imagine you not gelling with the group. You’re like sorbet, just a palate cleanser. It’s an always welcome addition.

PAUL RUDD: When I was working with you on 'Civil War,' for that first scene that we had where we were in the car park —

EVANS: That was the first day I met you.

RUDD: Yeah. And there was a real kind of nervousness about Scott Lang, and I just really kind of played into that because that was part of what I was feeling anyway. I’d look around and think, 'Whoa, there’s Chris Evans and there’s Sebastian Stan, and wow — and there’s the suits.' Do you remember there was like a little makeshift locker room? We’re all kind of changing into things, and I saw the suits on the racks. It felt like being in a locker room of a Super Bowl-winning football team.

EVANS: I don’t know if you remember this. On that day, it was literally the day I met you, [Anthony] Mackie and I and Scarlett [Johansson] got in our head that we were going to shoot — this is so hilarious — a little video just for the Marvel gang, like a little culmination, like a yearbook video, set to that song from 'Grease.' 'We go together, like rama lama,' whatever that song is. We were just going to go around, take little clips of videos of people dancing and cut it all together. The first day I was like, 'All right, I’ll start collecting some of this footage.' I have the footage.

I was like, 'Hi, nice to meet you. You don’t know me, but can I get this?' It was you, Mackie, I think [Jeremy] Renner, Sebastian, and I just said, 'Look, everyone, just dance for 30 seconds,' and you did it. You were a great sport. You willingly danced with little explanation from me, and then I never completed the video. I just abandoned it. But I got that footage of our first day of meeting of you dancing.

RUDD: I must’ve blocked it out. I don’t remember it at all.

