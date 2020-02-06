CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER Poster Gets Comic Book Makeover In Amazing New Fan-Art

Captain America: The First Avenger introduced us to Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, and this very cool piece of fan-art gives the poster for that movie a comic book accurate makeover. Check it out...

Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and with Star Wars veteran Joe Johnston at the helm, it proved to be an enjoyable, pulpy adventure for Chris Evans' Steve Rogers.

As well as delving into the hero's origin story, we were introduced to the Red Skull and HYDRA, while Peggy Carter made a bigger impact than anyone expected. Despite often being overlooked thanks to how good The Winter Soldier and Civil War were, The First Avenger is an important chapter in the MCU's history, and this new fan-art pays tribute to the movie.

As you can see, it offers a comic accurate overhaul to the Star Spangled Avenger's poster, giving the characters makeovers which bring them more in line with their counterparts in the source material.

It's a really cool concept, and if you scroll through the Instagram gallery below, you'll even get to see a side-by-side comparison. Hopefully, artist John Black does more of these we can share soon!

