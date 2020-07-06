CAPTAIN AMERICA Star Frank Grillo Reflects On Challenging Fight Scenes And Wanting To Play The Punisher

Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: The Winter Soldier star Frank Grillo has looked back on the MCU's challenging fight scenes, while revealing that he once wanted to suit up as The Punisher...

Frank Grillo made a lasting impact for his role as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the villain in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. During a recent interview with Uproxx, the actor was asked if facing Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in those movies was "truly gruelling" as an actor.

"Oh my goodness, always," Grillo admitted. "I still train every day with a boxing trainer and do strength training, but when you’re making a movie where you have a lot of things going on and have a lot of choreography to remember, you do it over and over and over. Your mind gets worn down as well as your body, and you’re exhausted all the time."

In the same interview, Grillo talked about once wanting to play The Punisher, but admitted that it's a role he now sees as being off the table. "That’s not in my trajectory now. It’s not where my life is taking me anymore, and my friend Jonny Bernthal did an amazing job."

"My life and what I want to do is much different now, and I think I’m outgrowing that whole kind-of Marvel and superhero thing. Joe and I have a really good little company in War Party, and we’re concentrating on action thrillers that are responsibly budgeted, and we’re very busy, knock wood, and we’ll go down the path of creating our own material and content and having a good time."

It seems highly unlikely that we'll see Grillo play Crossbones again, but it would be good to see him take on another comic book role. However, he's clearly more invested in tackling original projects moving forward, so it could be a while before we see him in another blockbuster movie.