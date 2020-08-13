CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Concept Art Reveals A Different Take On The Masked Bucky

Captain America: The Winter Soldier brought Bucky back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a very different look, and Ryan Meinerding has now shared an alternate take on the assassin's mask (and arm).

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is significant for a lot of reasons, and not just because it brought filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As well as covering the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D., the movie brought Bucky back from the "dead" and revealed that he had been transformed into HYDRA assassin the Winter Soldier. That left Steve Rogers reeling, and he set out to restore his best friend's memories and remind him of the man he was.

The character boasted a unique appearance in the 2014 release, and Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has now shared an alternate take on the Winter Soldier's mask. Look closely, though, and you'll notice he's sporting a much chunkier metal arm as well.

Not every fan loved Bucky's makeover as the Winter Soldier, but the mask he did end up with has a lot of fans, and helped heighten the mystery surrounding his identity for casual fans.

Check out this awesome Captain America: The Winter Soldier concept art below:

