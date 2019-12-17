CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Concept Art Takes Us Into That Elevator And Reveals Alternate Costumes

When it was revealed that the directors of You, Me and Dupree
were set to take the helm of Captain America: The Winter Soldier
, it's fair to say that the vast majority of fans weren't overly excited. Little did everyone know that this movie would be a game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and an absolute masterpiece of a movie which set the stage for even bigger adventures.
From the return of Bucky as The Winter Soldier to that insane elevator sequence and the big screen debut of The Falcon, there were a lot of epic moments and all of those and more are included in this newly surfaced gallery of concept art from the 2014 Marvel Studios release.
As well as various keyframes highlighting major scenes, we also get to see alternate costume designs for characters like Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, some of which are vastly different to what ended up on the big screen. While a few pieces of artwork here may be familiar, the vast majority hasn't been seen on the site before, and we're confident that you guys will have a lot of fun with this.
To check out this gallery of Captain America: The Winter Soldier
artwork from the likes of Rodney Fuentebella, Andrew Kim, and Josh Nizzi, hit the "View List" button below and be sure to let us know which others films you'd like to see concept art from down in the comments section.
