CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Deleted Scene Saw Steve Rogers Punch Danny Pudi's S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent

Captain America: The Winter Soldier included a noteworthy cameo from Community star Danny Pudi, and the actor has detailed a deleted scene which saw him punched to the ground by Steve Rogers himself!

The Russo Brothers made an impact in Hollywood by working on hit NBC series Community, and the filmmakers have brought a number of actors from that series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them is Danny Pudi who, in their first Marvel Studios film, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, played a S.H.I.E.L.D. technician.

In an interview with Collider, Pudi revealed that there's a deleted scene somewhere with Captain America punching his S.H.I.E.L.D. tech, a moment that definitely didn't make the final cut.

"Captain America, in one take, punched me, and I was super excited because I thought this was going to be in the movie and I was like, ‘This is amazing,'" the actor explained. "I want to take a punch and then I want to be able to stand right back up, you know? Just to be like, ‘Okay, I took a punch. It was hard, but I could get back up after being punched in the face by Captain America.’ None of that made it into the film. (laughter) Months later, I saw the film. I’m in it."

Pudi later joked about a possible return to the MCU, saying: "It’s possible. I mean, to be honest I have no idea. (laughter) I truly have no idea. Based on my experience, I didn’t have any idea what I was doing the first time I was there, so anything is possible."

S.H.I.E.L.D. is no more, and event Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has reached its conclusion, so odds are Pudi won't be back, especially as his role was largely forgotten until these comments from the actor. If the Russos do return, however, the they're bound to bring more familiar faces from Community with them.

