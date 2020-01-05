CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Originally Had A Totally Different Opening Set In World War II

Captain America: The Winter Soldier co-director Anthony Russo has revealed an alternate opening for the critically acclaimed 2014 release, explaining that it was going to kick off during World War II...

Captain America: The Winter Soldier opens with a thrilling sequence which sees Steve Rogers and Black Widow infiltrating a ship before confronting Batroc the Leaper. It quickly established that this version of Cap was a bona fide badass, and that he had come a long way since World War II.

However, co-director Anthony Russo (who helmed the film alongside his brother Joe) has now revealed their early plans for an opening sequence which would have taken Cap back to the war.

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier actually opened with a battle during World War II, in one of the drafts," he told Cinema Blend during a recent interview. "That was a massive battle that ended with a significant moment for Cap, that then fed into the story. And then we ended up cutting back about two months before shooting."

Unfortunately, the filmmaker didn't elaborate on what that "significant moment" might have been, but you have to believe Steve's relationship with Bucky was going to somehow come into play. The sequel arguably needed to spend a little more time exploring their friendship, but it's easy enough to see why this didn't make the final cut (and why that sequence on the ship was a priority).

Captain America's story has now ended in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the mantle has been passed to Sam Wilson, and Disney+ TV show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will explore both that and what comes next for Bucky as he attempts to leave his dark past behind him.