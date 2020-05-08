CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 Finds Its Director In CANDYMAN Filmmaker Nia DaCosta

Some major MCU news to get you over the midweek slump here, as reports are coming in that Marvel Studios' upcoming Captain Marvel sequel has enlisted Candyman reboot director Nia DaCosta to helm...

Captain Marvel 2 has found a director!

According to Deadline, Marvel has enlisted Candyman reboot helmer Nia DaCosta to step behind the camera of the highly anticipated sequel, which will see Brie Larson make her return as Carol Danvers. This makes DaCosta the first Black woman to direct a Marvel Studios film.

We were told that the first movie's directors Anne Bowden and Ryan Fleck would not be returning back when the sequel was announced as being officially in development, and Marvel has been searching for a female filmmaker to take over since.

Kevin Feige and co. are said to have been meeting with candidates for the past couple of months (no one else is named in this report), but DaCosta "seemed to have the edge for some time."

WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell penned the script.

Plot details for Captain Marvel 2 remain under wraps for now, but there are rumors that Ms. Marvel will make an appearance. There's also a lot of speculation that the sequel will take influence from the Secret Invasion comic arc, which would make a certain amount of sense following the events of the first film.

What do you guys make of this news? You can check out DaCosta's stunning shadow puppet trailer for Candyman below.