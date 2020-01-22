CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 Officially In The Works With WANDAVISION Writer; Original Directors Will Not Return

Captain Marvel after the first film grossed $1.1 billion worldwide, and now



According to the trade, WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell has been brought on to pen the script. Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, meanwhile, are not expected to return to take the helm of the sequel, as Marvel wants to find a (solo) female director for the gig. Boden and Fleck are being looked at for a possible Disney+ series, however.



No plot details have been revealed, but the movie will update the action from the '90s to the present day. Brie Larson will reprise the role of Carol Danvers.



Captain Marvel 2 is currently eyeing a 2022 release.



Thank You Stan



As we reported already, Captain Marvel opens with a touching tribute to the late Stan "The Man" Lee.



Instead of the usual collage of Marvel character featured in the opening logo graphic, it's completely made up of Lee's cameo appearances in all of the earlier MCU films. Then, just before the movie gets underway, "Thank you Stan" shows up on the screen.



Vers



After a quick glimpse into the past (more on that later), we're transported to The Kree homeworld of Hala and introduced to Star Force Officer Vers (Brie Larson), who can't sleep and decides to instigate a sparring session with her commander Yon-Rogg (Jude Law).



During their fight, he tells her that she must learn to control her emotions if she hopes to harness her full potential. It's suggested that Vers' power comes from an implant in her neck.



Skrull Ambush And Capture



The Intelligence gives Vers and her team a mission: they must retrieve a Kree spy with information vital to winning the war from a nearby planet. Unfortunately, the whole thing is a setup and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) was posing as the agent the whole time. He stuns Vers and takes her aboard his ship while the others fight their way free.



Talos is looking for information buried deep within Vers' consciousness, and his mind probe is able to scan through the events of her past.



Escape



Vers manages to free herself, and after she briefly interrogates Talos (he just taunts her like a boss) we're treated to arguably the best action sequence in the movie.



Vers' hands are still encased in metal so she can't use her photon blasts, but the resourceful warrior still manages to take down dozens of Skrulls. In the end, she's able to free her hands but inadvertently blasts a huge hole in the side of the ship in the process.



Planet C-53

Vers crash-lands on Earth, aka Planet C-53, and after a series of "look, it's the '90s!" sight gags, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. arrive on the scene to question her.



Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) doesn't believe a word of her story at first, but when The Skrulls attack and it's revealed that one of them is posing as Coulson (Clark Gregg), that soon changes. Vers pursues one of the Skrulls, but after posing as an old lady on a train (yes, that one), he manages to give her the slip.



Meanwhile, back at S.H.I.E.L.D. HQ an autopsy on the Coulson Skrull is performed and we see that Talos is now posing as Fury's boss.

The Truth



Vers and Fury decide to team up, and after commandeering an experimental plane - with Goose as a stowaway - at the military base where Lawson worked, they decide to track down Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) to see if she has any answers.



After an emotional reunion with Maria and her awesome daughter Momica (who were led to believe that Carol was killed), Talos appears and agrees to tell Vers the truth in exchange for coordinates that will lead his people to a new home.



Mar-Vell



Yes, Lawson turns out to be Mar-Vell - an undercover Kree scientist who was attempting to create a faster-than-light vessel to transport the Skrull refugees away from Ronan and the other Accusers.



Danvers agreed to pilot the plane to Lawson's lab, but Yon-Rogg shot them down en route and killed Mar-Vell before she could destroy the light drive. However, Carol finished the job and absorbed the drive's energy after the resulting explosion, giving her powers.



The Tesseract



Carol, Fury, Maria, Talos and Goose arrive at Mar-Vell's space lab where The Skrull General is reunited with his family and the other refugees in an emotional scene. As It turns out, Talos was searching for more than just the light drive's power source - which just so happens to be the Tesseract!



Binary



The Supreme Intelligence has some fun flinging Carol around the place, before taunting her for being "only human." This is all Danvers needs to hear, and after a montage of the younger Carol being knocked down and getting up again, she unleashes her full power after coming to the realization that the device in her neck was actually an inhibitor all along.



Motherflerken!



Well, if you guessed that Goose would be responsible for Nick Fury losing that eye, you'd have been absolutely right!



After Maria successfully pilots the crew to freedom, Fury picks Goose up to make a fuss of him and the little f*cker scratches his eye. Nick doesn't think much of it, but Talos knows better!



Showdown With Yon-Rogg



When Carol falls from Yon-Rogg's ship and plummets towards Earth, her flight powers kick in and she rockets back into space to take down Ronan's fleet with ease. The Accuser flees, promising to return "for the weapon."



Carol then returns to the desert for a showdown with her old mentor.



Costume Change



Earlier on in the movie, Carol decides that she can't sport Kree colors anymore and gets Monica to help her redesign her uniform to look more like the red and clue costume from the comics, but that's not the only wardrobe change in the film.



Back on Earth, Monica returns Carol's Air Force jacket (minus ketchup stain), and Captain Marvel takes to the skies sporting a slightly different ensemble, now able to blast through space without the aid of a helmet.



The Avengers Initiative



Captain America may have been the first Avenger, but Captain Marvel inspired the name!



The final scene takes us to Fury's office, where Coulson is trying to get him to choose a new eye. Fury tells the future S.H.I.E.L.D. Director that they need to begin to assemble heroes to deal with intergalactic threats.



