CAPTAIN MARVEL Concept Art Includes A Surprise "Cameo" From Marvel Comics Villain M.O.D.O.K.

Captain Marvel concept art shared by Marvel Studios artist Rodney Fuentebella reveals Carol Danvers in an underground fight club, with one of those in attendance being none other than M.O.D.O.K.!

Marvel Studios concept artist Rodney Fuentebella has shared some of his work from 2019's Captain Marvel, showing Carol Danvers competing in what looks like a Kree underground fight club.

That alone is intriguing, especially as the hero is wearing her final costume. What would lead to Captain Marvel finding herself in a location as grim as this one isn't clear, but the Kree watching on seem to be having a good time. Perhaps in an early draft of the screenplay, she was going to be captured and sent here by Yon-Rogg?

Regardless of what the answer may be, a familiar face can be seen in the crowd: M.O.D.O.K.!

Chances are he was only thrown in as a fun Easter Egg by Fuentebella as it's unlikely Marvel Studios would waste him on a moment like this. Recently, we learned that there are plans for M.O.D.O.K. to appear in Ant-Man 3, though that hasn't been confirmed and is just a rumor right now. It's still doubtful Kevin Feige would have ever wasted him on a moment like this!

Nonetheless, it makes for a funny Easter Egg, and there may even be a few others in this piece. If you'd like to take a closer look at this Captain Marvel concept art, you can do so by clicking on it.

