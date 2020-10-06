CAPTAIN MARVEL Concept Art Reveals A Ronan The Accuser Heavily Inspired By Jack Kirby

Ronan the Accuser returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel , and concept artist Aleksi Briclot has now shared a take on the villain which is much closer to Jack Kirby's original design...

Captain Marvel took us into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's past, and re-introduced us to Ronan the Accuser. We first met the villain in Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel Studios concept artist Aleksi Briclot has now shared an early, comic accurate design for Lee Pace's character.

As he explains, "I've stayed quite close to his original look and also how he appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy. Trying to find a good balance. Also working on some commander vibe. The pattern in the background is inspired by his hammer. I found more interesting to have it as a logo than carrying a real hammer when you’re commanding a whole float of spaceships."

Looking at the comparison below, it's clear that this take on Ronan was meant to remind fans of the one legendary comic book artist Jack Kirby helped create back in 1967. However, in order to have the villain line up with what we saw in James Gunn's 2014 movie, the colour scheme is quite a bit different. It's a nice balance, though, and a shame we didn't see this on screen.

Ultimately, Ronan's role in Captain Marvel ended up being somewhat disappointing, with the only memorable moment coming when he stared down Carol Danvers during that final battle.

Check out the concept art below:

