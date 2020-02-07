CAPTAIN MARVEL Concept Art Reveals First 3D Model For Carol Danvers' Comic Accurate Costume

2019's Captain Marvel finally brought Carol Danvers to the big screen, and in this awesome piece of concept art shared by Andy Park, we get to see the first 3D model of the hero's comic accurate costume.

Thanks to Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development, Andy Park, we have a cool new look at the first 3D model which was created to bring Carol Danvers' iconic comic book costume to life in Captain Marvel (there are, of course, some fans who would argue that her truly most "iconic" outfit was the skimpy number she wore as Ms. Marvel for all those years).

This 3D concept art was created after Park "got the concept design illustration approved by the directors & Marvel Studios," and he notes that he used Pixologic ZBrush to create the image, while thanking his team made up of Ian Joyner, Jerad S. Marantz, Adam Ross and Tully Summers.

When Brie Larson reprised the role in Avengers: Endgame, she had a brand new costume, and it's likely to change yet again when we catch up with the hero in the planned sequel. Literally nothing is known about Captain Marvel 2, though Marvel Studios is said to be looking for a female director, and rumour has it the movie could end up adapting the "Secret Invasion" storyline.

Captain Marvel 2 is set to be released on July 8th, 2022, and you can check out the artwork below:

