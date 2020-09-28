CAPTAIN MARVEL Concept Art Reveals Unused Alternate Designs For Minn-Erva's (Gemma Chan) Mask

Some new concept art from 2019's Captain Marvel has found its way online courtesy of artist Ian Joyner, and these reveal some very different takes on Gemma Chan's Minn-Erva. Check them out after the jump!

Captain Marvel served as a solid introduction for Carol Danvers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not every supporting character received the screentime they deserved. Among them was Gemma Chan's Minn-Erva, a character it's fair to say could and should have played a much larger role in Yon-Rogg's mission to bring "Vers" back under the control of the Kree Empire.

On the plus side for Chan, she'll have the chance to take on a much larger role in the MCU when she plays Sersi in next November's Eternals.

We'll have to wait and see what she looks like in that movie, but in the meantime, we have some very cool unused alternate designs for Minn-Erva's mast in Captain Marvel. As you can see, there's a version with her wearing a bandanna, and another that's a little more in line with what the rest of Star Force donned during their missions.

Minn-Erva won't be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she died in a fiery crash during Captain Marvel's final battle, and it will be fun seeing whether Sersi has any ties to her.

Check out the concept art below:

