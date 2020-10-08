CAPTAIN MARVEL Fan-Art Reveals What Charlize Theron Would Look Like As The MCU's Carol Danvers

Before Brie Larson was cast as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel , The Old Guard star Charlize Theron was the top pick among fans. Now, some fan-art reveals what that could have looked like in the MCU...

Captain Marvel was released last year, and while Brie Larson only had a very small role in Avengers: Endgame as Carol Danvers, it's likely the Marvel Cinematic Universe will revolve around her moving forward. Of course, long before the Oscar-winner was cast, comic book fans were hoping that Charlize Theron would be cast by Marvel Studios.

That didn't happen, and The Old Guard star recently revealed that she's not spoken to Kevin Feige and company about possibly joining that shared world.

With any luck, that will change down the line, but for those of you curious about what Theron would look like as Captain Marvel, this awesome piece of fan-art helps us imagine that. Honestly, she looks pretty perfect as the hero, though it's equally as easy to imagine her suiting up as the Marvel Universe's villainous Captain Marvel: the Thunderbolt's Moonstar.

That would be a role you have to believe Theron would be a perfect fit for, and we'll hopefully get to see the actress join a major comic book franchise (outside of that Netflix movie) in the near future.

Check out the artwork below:

