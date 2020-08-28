CAPTAIN MARVEL: Newly Revealed Concept Art Shows Carol Danvers Battling Yon-Rogg In Outer Space

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has shared a previously unrevealed piece of artwork from 2019's Captain Marvel showing Carol Danvers battling Yon-Rogg in outer space. Check it out...

Captain Marvel delivered a lot of surprises, but chief among them was the reveal that Yon-Rogg and the Kree were the movie's true villains. Jude Law did a great job with the character, and Carol Danvers easily defeating him was a fun moment that cleverly emphasised how powerful she is.

Now, Marvel Studios artist Andy Park has shared a previously unseen piece of concept art revealing that Captain Marvel and Yon-Rogg were once set to square off in outer space.

The final act was likely different in an earlier version of Captain Marvel, though Park explains that keyframes like this "are pivotal story moments of a film our department designs & paint up before the film is shot to help the directors & producers get a glimpse of what the film could look like."

Either way, it's fun to think of what might have been, and fascinating to get a behind the scenes glimpse at the work that went into bringing these characters to the big screen last year.

Check out the artwork below:

