CAPTAIN MARVEL Screenshots From IMAX Streaming Service Show Off 33% More Of The Picture

Captain Marvel blasted into theaters last year, and those of you lucky enough to watch the film on an IMAX screens were treated to an extra 33% of the picture. Images from those prints are rarely shared online, but ahead of the Marvel Studios production's "IMAX Enhanced" release, a handful of new stills have been shared.

Available on particularly expensive televisions, the "IMAX Enhanced" feature can be taken advantage of through IMAX's "At Home" service via streaming services like Fandango NOW.

While this will only be available to a handful of consumers, the hope is that it's going to become the norm for future film releases, as that extra 33% does make a lot of difference to viewers. In recent years, film fans have asked for IMAX versions of blockbusters to be released on Blu-ray, but it hasn't happened, and there's no indication that will change in the near future.

