CAPTAIN MARVEL Star Ben Mendelsohn Reveals Talos Was Supposed To Die In An Earlier Draft Of The Script

In a new interview, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn has revealed that in an earlier draft of the screenplay, Talos was actually supposed to be killed off. However, plans for the character later changed.

In Captain Marvel, it appeared as if Carol Danvers would be squaring off with the Skrulls, but we soon learned that the shapeshifters weren't all that bad, with the Kree being outed as the true villains. Talos, a bad guy in the comic books, became an ally to Captain Marvel and Nick Fury, and even filled in for the latter during the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Ben Mendelsohn did a great job with the character, of course, and he's bound to have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. However, there were once plans in place to kill him off...halfway through Captain Marvel! The actor revealed as much during a recent interview with NME.

"That truly exceeded my expectations," Mendelsohn said of the Marvel Studios movie. "[Talos] was gonna die at around page 60 [in the script] originally and he survived that, so he’s done pretty well. And if that f***ing shapeshifter rears his ugly head again, I’ll do my best to be inside it."

He's clearly excited to reprise the role of Talos in the not too distant future, but it's crazy to think Talos was once set to be killed off at such an early stage. This would have massively changed the movie, so clearly rewrites took place which reshaped this origin story and meant the Skrull would stick around.

It's believed Captain Marvel 2 will adapt Secret Invasion, but how a heroic Skrull fits into that is hard to say...unless he's finally going to show his true colours and betray Carol Danvers!

What do you guys think?