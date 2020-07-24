CAPTAIN MARVEL Star Brie Larson Celebrates Four Years As Carol Danvers With New Behind The Scenes Photos

Believe it or not, it's been four years since Brie Larson was announced as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Captain Marvel, and the Oscar-winner has shared some behind the scenes photos reflecting on that.

Four years ago, Marvel Studios used its Hall H presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con to officially announce that Oscar-winner Brie Larson would play the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Captain Marvel. Since then, the actress has starred in both her own solo movie, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel received positive reviews and earned over $1 billion at the box office, a pretty unprecedented outcome for a movie starring a character who was unknown to non-comic book fans.

In many ways, it barely scratched the surface with the character, though, and there's now a lot of excitement surrounding Captain Marvel 2, especially with rumours it will adapt "Secret Invasion."

Now, to mark that anniversary, Larson has shared a number of photos both from her life and behind the scenes of Captain Marvel sharing some insight into what it's been like to play the character. Many fans were surprised by her relatively minor role in Avengers: Endgame, so it definitely feels like the best is yet to come with the fan-favourite hero moving forward.

Check out those photos below:

