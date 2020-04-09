CAPTAIN MARVEL Star Brie Larson Reveals That She Once Auditioned For IRON MAN 2 And THOR

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has reflected on landing the role of Carol Danvers in the MCU, revealing that she once auditioned for roles in Marvel Studios movies Iron Man 2 and Thor . Check it out!

In recent months, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame star Brie Larson has been making her presence felt on YouTube, and in her latest video, she drops more bombshells about her acting career. While she didn't specify which characters she auditioned for, the Oscar-winner confirmed that she tried out for roles in both Iron Man 2 and Thor.

Darcy Lewis and Jane Foster are two possibilities for the latter, but for Iron Man 2, we can only assume she may have been briefly considered for Black Widow.

Regardless, Larson would then go on to talk in detail about what led to her landing the role of Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I remember getting a call and they said 'Marvel is interested in you playing Captain Marvel', and I was like 'Oh, I can't do that, I have too much anxiety, that's too much for me, I don't think I can handle that, so tell them no.'"

"And my team was like 'OK, for sure.' I think a couple months later, they called and were like 'They called again, are you sure?' And I was like 'Yeah, I'm too much of an introvert, that's way too big of a thing for me.' It was beyond my comprehension. And then they called a third time and were like 'Are you sure?' So, the point is, every time I was like 'Tell them no' and thought my team was telling them no, they were not. Cause I think they were like, 'She would be great at this..."

Larson went on to say that she finally met with Marvel Studios after shooting Kong: Skull Island, and it was then they won her over. "I had a meeting with them, they had a pitch, and they had a mock-up of the costume, and I was very moved by what they were trying to achieve, what they were talking about, and it felt very progressive," Larson explained.

"I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism, they were like 'All female writers, female director, we're gonna have as many female voices in this as possible."

Moving forward, Larson has a bright future in the MCU as Captain Marvel with a sequel in the works and rumoured plans for the character in everything from Ms. Marvel to a Secret Invasion TV series.

Check out her comments in the player below:

