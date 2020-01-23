CAPTAIN MARVEL 2: 10 Villains We Want To See Take On Carol Danvers In The Present Day

Following the news that the Captain Marvel 2 will be set in the present day, we're taking a look at ten of the most likely villains who could plague Carol Danvers in 2022! Check them out after the jump...





It's also been revealed that the sequel will be set in the present day, and that's got us thinking about who Carol Danvers could end up clashing with as her story continues in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She doesn't have the biggest rogues gallery, of course, but there are still a number of bad guys who could make an impact a couple of years from now.



From villains she's faced a number of times to those who appeared in her earliest adventures and are now ready to be reimagined, there are a lot of very exciting possibilities for Captain Marvel 2.



Titannus



You know how Captain America is a human super soldier? Well, Titannus is the Skrull equivalent and more formidable than the Super-Skrull in many respects. He's destroyed Tokyo, and is so powerful that he even regenerated his head after it was blown off! While he's usually battles Carol Danvers as part of the Avengers, it's about time this franchise introduce some villainous Skrulls.



If the stage is indeed being set for the Kree/Skrull War in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then adding some less friendly shape-shifters (an ability Titannus doesn't actually have) into the mix is a must, and seeing as Captain Marvel has God-like powers, she needs a foe as powerful as this.

Deathbird



Before becoming a character who is mostly associated with the X-Men and Shi'ar Empire, Deathbird was a baddie who caused some serious problems for Captain Marvel. Exiled from her home due to a prophecy which claimed she would commit a great evil, the character aligned herself with both A.I.M. and the Brood, and only Carol Danvers stood in her way when she arrived on Earth.



If Marvel Studios is looking for a new cosmic threat for Carol, then Deathbird would be a great choice, and now that they hold the rights to the Shi'ar Empire, introducing them here might make more sense than shoehorning them into a future X-Men movie. Just imagine how great it would be to also meet characters like Lilandra and Gladiator during this sequel...

Nitro



Nitro kicked off the Superhuman Civil War in the comic books and reduced Wolverine to just his Adamantium skeleton. However, the feat he's perhaps best known for is killing Captain Marvel. We're not referring to Carol, but the original Mar-Vell. While it's obviously too late for that to happen in the MCU, this sequel feels like the right place for the villain to make his live-action debut.



Nitro is able to blow himself up and recover shortly after, which makes him deadly for a long list of reasons. Now, Marvel Studios would have to be careful how they handle the character (making him a suicide bomber, for example, wouldn't really work) but as a secondary bad guy, he has some potential.

Moonstone



Rumour has it that the Thunderbolts are coming to the MCU and Moonstone is a character who should definitely be part of that team. For now, though, why not introduce her in Captain Marvel 2? Karla Sofen has a real nasty side to her and with a Kree gravity stone in her possession, she's a true force to be reckoned with and more than capable of pushing Carol to her limits.



It's also worth noting that she masqueraded as "Ms. Marvel" as part of Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers, something which gave the real deal yet another reason to hate her! With abilities derived from Kree tech and a similar powerset to Carol's, Moonstone seems like a perfect fit for this movie, especially if a post-credits scene sees her recruited to that villainous team.



Supreme Intelligence



The Supreme Intelligence was a villain in the first Captain Marvel movie but we never got to see its true form, and it's fair to say that Carol has unfinished business with the entity who sought to control her. Now, that could have happened when she returned to outer space to help the Skrulls find a home, but it would be baffling for Marvel Studios not to delve into her fight against the Kree Empire.



Yon-Rogg should also make his return alongside the Supreme Intelligence and, if nothing else, it would be great to see him as a washed up has-been who was exiled after the Kree were defeated. His old master finding him in a bid to finally get even with Carol would definitely make sense too!

Doomsday Man



Doomsday Man first appeared as one of the Silver Surfer's villains and was created by the U.S. Military as an A.I. which could be used for deep space exploration. However, as soon as it gained sentience, its taskmasters rushed to shut it down, but it was far too late by that point and a dangerous new villain had been created.



Once A.I.M. got its hands on the robot, it was pitted against Captain Marvel and The Avengers and while Doomsday Man (it's a silly name, we know) hasn't really posed much of a threat in the years that have followed, there are definitely ways he could be turned into a formidable new foe who gives Carol something to punch - a giant robot no less - in what would be one heck of a brawl.



Rogue



The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (eventually), so why not start by introducing Rogue as a villain who doesn't know the origins of her superpowers that ends up initially doing the wrong thing before being set on a heroic path? (and one that ultimately leads her to her fellow mutants)



As a member of Mystique's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Rogue fought Carol and ended up permanently absorbing her powers and most of her memories. We certainly don't need to retread old ground, but the rivalry between these two is well worth exploring and a fight like this which leaves the hero de-powered for most of the sequel might help even the odds.

Scarlet Centurion



During her time as Ms. Marvel, one of Carol's biggest challenges came when she was kidnapped by Marcus, the son of Avengers villain Immortus. He brainwashed her into believing she was in love with him and things would only get weirder from there, as she later gave birth to the man who had raped her while she was under his control.



It goes without saying that none of that should make it into Captain Marvel 2, but a later version of Marcus called Silver Centurian (the son of Kang this time) does have some big screen potential. This is a character who would definitely need to be reinvented, but there's enough here to create a compelling new foe for the hero to square off with.



The Brood



Even before Disney acquired Fox, there's a very good chance that Marvel Studios owned the rights to the Brood because they started off as a threat to Carol Danvers rather than the X-Men. As we mentioned, they were originally aligned with Deathbird, but the hero coming across them during one of her outer space adventures would make for a killer action sequence.



Whether it's just a cameo appearance to set the stage for something bigger down the line or these Alien-like creatures are used as a big bad looking to replace humanity, there's an awful lot of potential here and a multitude of ways for them to be linked to the Kree or any number of cosmic threats.

Star



Star is a brand new creation, but also a breakout star in Captain Marvel's current series who has earned her own title. Introduced as ambitious reporter Ripley Ryan, she was transformed into the hero Star before later being revealed to be Dr. Minerva's attempt at creating a Kree-human Super-Soldier.



That reveal led to her trying to kill Captain Marvel, and while she was depowered for a time, she's now powered up by the Reality Stone! Needless to say, there are plenty of elements here that could be adapted for the big screen and it's even a route Marvel Studios could consider taking Monica Rambeau down. However, we'd prefer to see Star battle Carol as a full-blown baddie.

Which of these villains would you guys like to see in the Captain Marvel sequel? Have we missed any strong contenders? Let us know your thoughts on that in the comments section!