CAPTAIN MARVEL 2: Michelle MacLaren Said To Be "In The Mix" To Direct Upcoming Sequel

We found out back in January that Marvel was officially set to develop a follow-up to Captain Marvel , and a new rumor suggests that the studio might now be looking at Michelle MacLaren to helm the sequel.

It was only a matter of time before Marvel Studios got working on a sequel to Captain Marvel after the first film grossed $1.1 billion worldwide, and we found out at the start of the year that a follow-up to the 2019 superhero adventure was officially in development.

It was revealed at the time that original directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck were not expected to return to take the helm of the sequel, however, and that the studio was looking for a (solo) female director to take over. Now, a new rumor indicates that Michelle MacLaren might be on Marvel's radar for the gig.

According to Daniel Richtman (via The Direct), Maclaren (Game of Thrones, Westworld) is "just one name in the mix," but whoever does wind up landing the job could also go on to helm a potential New Avengers movie.

MacLaren was originally set to helm Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman before leaving due to "creative differences," and there's been steady interest from several studios to lock her into a comic book-based project since. An earlier rumor from February claimed that Sony Pictures wanted the Primetime Emmy Award winner for its Spider-Woman movie.

Take this with the usual pinch of salt for the time being, but we have no problem believing that a director of MacLaren's caliber would be high on Marvel Studios' list for any number of projects.

MacLaren has been working on Universal's Cowboy Ninja Viking with GOTG's Chris Pratt before the movie as put on indefinite hold back in 2018. Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled for release on July 8, 2022.