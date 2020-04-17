CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Rumored To Pave The Way For A NEW AVENGERS Movie

Fans have been wondering about Marvel Studios' plans for another Avengers movie ever since Endgame capped off the Infinity Saga and bid farewell to the incarnation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes we've come to know and love over the past decade. We're still not sure what the future holds in store for the team, but a new rumor suggests we may find out where things are headed in Captain Marvel 2.

According to MCU Cosmic, the upcoming sequel will set up the story that will unfold in an eventual New Avengers movie. It's a very vague report and doesn't contain many details (upcoming Marvel movie sets up future Marvel movie... stop the presses), but Carol Danvers being established as the leader of the new roster in her next solo outing does make sense, so we're willing to play devil's advocate.

Which characters could end up joining her? Well, Spider-Man is a strong possibility (provided that Sony deal sticks), along with the likes of Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch. We may also see some of the new generation of Young Avengers rumored to be making their debuts on Disney+, such as Stature, Wiccan and Kate Bishop.

It's hard to put too much stock in this one until we hear more, but let us know what you think in the comments, and check out some of last weeks rumors below.



Simply click on the next button below!

Gore Verbinski Reportedly Set To Helm An Untitled Animated Film For Netflix

Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski has signed on to helm a new animated film for Netflix, according to Discussing Film.

We have no idea what the project will be about, but it's said to be a CG animated film based on an original concept from the director, who will also produce.

Verbinski has previously helmed the likes of The Ring, The Weather Man, The Lone Ranger, the first three Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and most recently 2016's The Cure for Wellness. He last foray into the world of animation resulted in the well-received Rango.