CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Rumored To Pave The Way For A NEW AVENGERS Movie

Fans have been wondering about Marvel Studios' plans for another Avengers movie ever since Endgame capped off the Infinity Saga and bid farewell to the incarnation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes we've come to know and love over the past decade. We're still not sure what the future holds in store for the team, but a new rumor suggests we may find out where things are headed in Captain Marvel 2.
According to MCU Cosmic, the upcoming sequel will set up the story that will unfold in an eventual New Avengers movie. It's a very vague report and doesn't contain many details (upcoming Marvel movie sets up future Marvel movie... stop the presses), but Carol Danvers being established as the leader of the new roster in her next solo outing does make sense, so we're willing to play devil's advocate.
Which characters could end up joining her? Well, Spider-Man is a strong possibility (provided that Sony deal sticks), along with the likes of Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch. We may also see some of the new generation of Young Avengers rumored to be making their debuts on Disney+, such as Stature, Wiccan and Kate Bishop.
It's hard to put too much stock in this one until we hear more, but let us know what you think in the comments, and check out some of last weeks rumors below.
Gore Verbinski Reportedly Set To Helm An Untitled Animated Film For Netflix
Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski has signed on to helm a new animated film for Netflix, according to Discussing Film.
We have no idea what the project will be about, but it's said to be a CG animated film based on an original concept from the director, who will also produce.
Verbinski has previously helmed the likes of The Ring, The Weather Man, The Lone Ranger, the first three Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and most recently 2016's The Cure for Wellness. He last foray into the world of animation resulted in the well-received Rango.
Will WWE 2K21 Be Replaced By Another Video Game?
Switching to the world of video games next, and we may have some disappointing news for fans of WWE's 2K series.
After the lackluster critical and commercial reaction to 2K20, rumor has it that Visual Concepts and 2K Sports have cancelled plans for 2K21. However, a "different kind of WWE game from a different kind of game developer" is reportedly in the works as a replacement.
We don't have any details on that game, but you can check out the video report for yourselves here.
Disney May Be Considering A Live-Action Remake Of The Black Cauldron
It was recently revealed that Disney's Robin Hood was next in line for the live-action treatment, but we're hearing that the Mouse House may also be considering a new take on The Black Cauldron.
A notorious flop, the 1985 fantasy adventure has long been considered the black sheep of Disney's animated library, but our source indicates that the studio may have decided to revisit the property amid renewed interest in the fantasy genre, and could look into re-adapting Lloyd Alexander's The Chronicles of Prydain.
Whether that would be for the big screen or Disney+ is not clear at this point, but even if this is something Disney is considering, it sounds like it's very early days.
The Black Knight Will Reportedly Sport A Comic-Accurate Costume In Marvel's Eternals
Although we've only seen Kit Harington's Dane Whitman dressed in civilian garb in the various Eternals set photos that were shared online, the character will reportedly don a comic-accurate Black Knight costume at some point in the Marvel Studios film.
The Direct reports that because pre-production was rushed in order to meet the movie’s filming schedule, digital elements will be have to be added to Harington's outfit to complete the look in post. This wouldn't be the first time Marvel has utilized CGI to enhance a character's costume, but The Black Knight has sported several different costumes over the years, so "comic-accurate" takes on a much broader meaning in this instance.
Anyway, we assume it'll be some combunation of a sword, a helmet and a cloak!
Possible Venom 2 Trailer Description
Finally, we have a possible description of the first trailer for Venom 2, which is expected to debut at some point over the next couple of weeks.
The breakdown comes from a Russian site, so after being filtered through Google Translate it's a bit all over the place, but you should be able to get the gist. Apparently, the teaser is quite Carnage heavy, and begins with Cletus Kasady terrifying some trick-or-treaters by transforming into his monstrous symbiote form. There's also some Eddie Brock action, and a shot of Kasady being fired upon by the police right at the end.
Honestly, this sounds made up to us, but check out the full thing here and let us know what you think.