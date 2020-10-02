New Rumor Reiterates Past Reports That Marvel Studios Is Developing A SECRET INVASION TV Series For Disney+

Not too long ago, we heard that Marvel Studios might be developing a Secret Invasion TV series for Disney+, and another new rumour has now surfaced that claims it is indeed happening. Read on for details.





Wong



Doctor Strange looks set to have a key role in Phase 4 and Wong will no doubt be by his side throughout all of that. However, it would be quite the shocker if he were to betray the Sorcerer Supreme and the revelation that he's a Skrull would give the shape-shifting aliens a ringside view into Strange's world where they can plot to take him down once their invasion of Earth begins in earnest.



Assuming he didn't get dusted, Wong is currently watching over the Sanctum Sanctorum so now would be the perfect time for the Skrulls to replace him before Strange is resurrected and returns home.

Ant-Man



Scott Lang will play a key role in Avengers 4 and that movie will hopefully put him on the map as a character who deserves to be noticed by his peers and someone worthy of serving as a card-carrying member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes moving forward. However, him being revealed as a Skrull and being taken off the board would actually be a great to allow Hope Van Dyne to finally step up.



The Skrull version of Ant-Man attempting to take her out could lead to her tracking down his friends in The Avengers and with no Ant-Man overshadowing her, The Wasp would be able to hold her own as an Avenger the same way he will in the fourth instalment. As for when he could have been replaced, pretty much any time he's off-screen between his next couple of appearances would easily work.



Maria Hill



Maria Hill is currently working closely with Nick Fury but seeing as Cobie Smulders has never truly been given the chance to shine in the MCU, how great would it be if she was revealed as Veranke, the Queen of the Skrulls? That was a role filled by Spider-Woman in the comic books but Maria having been a Skrull from the start, quietly manipulating the heroes, would be an awesome and unexpected twist.



Star-Lord



The future of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is obviously a mystery since James Gunn was fired but reteaming them with The Avengers somewhere down the line is just common sense and if anyone on the team should be a Skrull, it's Star-Lord. Another hero who could have been replaced off-camera post-Avengers 4, it would be awesome seeing how this team operates without their fearless leader.



The likes of Gamora and Drax would be able to step up in Peter Quill's absence and while the door would be open for some sort of triumphant return for Star-Lord, a Skrull version who has infiltrated the team taking the spotlight for a while could shake the dynamic of this team up in some exciting ways.



Agent Coulson



We know that Kevin Feige doesn't really pay that much attention to what's happening in the MCU on the small screen so it's not outside the realm of possibility that he will take us back to the events of The Avengers to reveal that the Agent Coulson who "died" there was actually a Skrull who had infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D. years earlier. How would that fit into Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? It may not really matter.



The show will have more than likely ended by the time this potential movie is released and his resurrection can simply be explained away by the powers the Skrulls have or something similar. We could then meet the real Coulson who has been in captivity for years which has a lot of potential!



Bucky



There's a very good chance that Bucky will become the new Captain America assuming Steve Rogers perishes in Avengers 4 but providing Chris Evans ends up sticking around, a major revelation about the former Winter Soldier might play into this tale perfectly. There are any number of places he could have been taken but anything before Civil War would be a huge mistake as he's gone through such a lot.



However, if Wakanda is home to some Skrulls (and we'll get to them later), he could have been swapped out before Thanos' attack! That would explain why he had such a minor role in Avengers: Infinity War and it would be a suitable cruel twist to have Steve Rogers reunite with his oldest friend only to realise that all is not what it seems and he's actually only there to take The Avengers leader out.



Scarlet Witch



She may have been dusted in Avengers: Infinity War but it's pretty obvious that Scarlet Witch will have an important role to play in the MCU moving forward, especially as her powers continue to grow. There have been rumblings for a while that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will return as Quicksilver in Avengers 4 but I think Marvel Studios would be better off keeping him for a surprise appearance during this story.



That would give Skrulls a great opportunity to toy with Wanda in the movie, replacing her and unleashing a villainous version of the Scarlet Witch and her brother to plague Earth's Mightiest Heroes in some surprising new ways. Who knows, we may even end up learning they faked Pietro's death...



Black Widow



We know that a Black Widow movie is coming in Phase 4 which is set to focus on the hero's origin story but what if it's released as a palette cleanser of sorts post-Avengers 5? As well as touching on Natasha's past, we could see her dealing with the fallout from being replaced by the Skrulls and possibly even tracking down what's left of them in a bid for revenge for what the aliens ended up doing to her.



As for when she was replaced, why not at the end of The Winter Soldier? She's been stirring the pot a lot since then and revealing that this Skrull imposter played a significant role in S.H.I.E.L.D.'s downfall, the superhero Civil War, and even Thanos' attack somehow would be a mighty blow to her friends and one which could ultimately lead to Natasha going from Avenger to again being a mistrusted spy.



Everett K. Ross



By the end of Black Panther, it's fair to say that Everett Ross had become a well-liked character among fans and that's why revealing that he's a Skrull who has managed to infiltrate both the C.I.A. and Wakanda would work so well. We've long suspected that he might have ulterior motives (many believed he would be outed as the Red Skull in Civil War, believe it or not) so having him betray T'Challa and his country could end up giving Martin Freeman some fun material to play with.



Kraglin



A bit of a random suggestion here and one which probably won't pan out if Sean Gunn decides to support his brother by walking away from the MCU but the dopy and seemingly harmless Kraglin being outed as a Skrull could play out in a lot of fun and unexpected ways in this comic book adaptation.



Personally, I would love to see him revealed as a Skrull who actually fled his homeworld and disguised himself to get away from them. Then, his knowledge of their ways could make him a pivotal part of this adventure and someone who can help steer both The Avengers and Guardians in the right direction.



Pepper Potts



My theory is that Tony Stark will survive the events of Avengers 4 and serve as the new Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., making only sporadic appearances in the MCU moving forward and retiring the Iron Man mantle. Gwyneth Paltrow has already let slip that the two of them could end up married with children so what a betrayal it would be if she were to reveal herself as a Skrull and take him out of commission!



If you really want to take things down a dark route, she could kill Tony and their baby could be some sort of human/Skrull hybrid who they envision as being the future of their race. We haven't seen much of Pepper in recent years so she could have been replaced pretty much any time since Iron Man 3.



Hawkeye



Rumour has it that Hawkeye (now in his Ronin persona) will be hunting down Skrulls who have invaded a vulnerable Earth in Japan in Avengers 4 and so him getting switched out at some point could easily be explained. It would also give Jeremy Renner a potentially key role in proceedings and he deserves it after being put on the bench in Avengers: Infinity War. Having Hawkeye outed as a shape-shifting alien probably wouldn't be key to the story but it would make for one heck of a twist at some point here.



Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross



General Ross first appeared in The Incredible Hulk and later returned to stir the pot in Captain America: Civil War. While he's not exactly acting out of character, it is interesting that he's now so against superheroes and basically happy to put the Earth in danger rather than accepting help from Cap.



Ross is the sort of person who should be honoured to work with Steve Rogers so him being a Skrull who is actually looking to harm Earth would make a lot of sense and the fact he's in a position of power - and quite possibly on the path to becoming President - would obviously play into the alien's favour.



Hank Pym



In the Secret Invasion comic book series, the first issue concluded with Hank Pym attacking Mister Fantastic and revealing that he was a Skrull. A similar twist taking place on the big screen would be appreciated by fans and there are any number of places he could have been switched out over the past few years. It's about time Hank takes on a larger role in the MCU and if that's as a Skrull, then so be it!

