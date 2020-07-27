RUMOR MILL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 Reportedly Includes Ms. Marvel And Adapts SECRET INVASION

According to a new rumour doing the rounds today, Captain Marvel 2 will be like a "mini-Avengers film," adapting the beloved Secret Invasion comic book series. Find out more details after the jump...

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

There have been rumblings for a while now that Marvel Studios has big plans for Captain Marvel 2, but if a new report from The Direct is to be believed, the stakes will be even higher than expected.

Apparently, Ms. Marvel will take on a supporting role in the sequel, while it will also "include many important MCU characters," with the site going on to describe it as a "mini-Avengers film." That lines up with what we've heard before, and they go on to seemingly confirm that the plan is for the movie to adapt the Secret Invasion storyline.

That likely means we can expect to see Carol Danvers return to Earth in order to tackle a Skrull invasion, and Marvel Studios will no doubt start to drop some hints about Earth's Mightiest Heroes being replaced with Skrull infiltrators. It ultimately depends how closely they stick to the comics.

Regardless, this should definitely be taken with a pinch of salt for now, but it's hard not to be excited about the prospect of a Captain Marvel 2 possibly heading in this direction.

What do you guys think?