INFINITY SAGA Deleted Scene Reveals The Supreme Intelligence's True Form In CAPTAIN MARVEL

We recently got a glimpse of The Supreme Intelligence's comic-accurate form via a leaked screenshot, but now the full Captain Marvel deleted scene from the Infinity Saga box set has found its way online...

Infinity Saga box set has leaked online, and this one unveils the Supreme Intelligence in all its comic-accurate glory. Well, it actually looks a bit silly to be honest - but that's mostly down to the unfinished visual FX.



The sequence is from the final act of Captain Marvel, as Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) confronts the Supreme Intelligence (Annette Bening) and unleashes the full force of her Binary powers. After being blasted backwards, the villainous SI rises from the water in its true form, only to be completely obliterated by the powerful hero.



It's not a great scene, but it would have been undeniably cool to see a more monstrous incarnation of this character. Check it out below along with some recently released screenshots from the Infinity Saga, and let us know what you think in the comments.



New #CaptainMarvel Deleted Scene #BrieLarson

Hulk and Dum-E in Tony Stark's Lab



We'll start with a shot of Professor Hulk getting annoyed with Dum-E while working in Tony Stark's lab.



Hank and Janet Pym



A shot of the de-aged Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer from Ant-Man and The Wasp.



A shot of the de-aged Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

In this scene, we would have learned that The Pyms were more directly involved in the accident that resulted in Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost developing her unstable powers than the theatrical version of the movie would have us believe.

Ant-Man and The Wasp V1

A look at the pair in their costumes as the original Ant-Man and The Wasp.

"Smart Hulk" In Infinity War



As we know, Professor Hulk was originally going to make his debut in Infinity War during the battle with Cull Obsidian, and this pre-VFX shot shows Mark Ruffalo interacting with Scarlett Johansson.



As we know, Professor Hulk was originally going to make his debut in Infinity War during the battle with Cull Obsidian, and this pre-VFX shot shows Mark Ruffalo interacting with Scarlett Johansson.

In the scene, Black Widow would have attempted to clam Hulk down with a lullaby before realizing that the Green Goliath and Bruce Banner had merged into one.

Hawkeye



Although he didn't wind up appearing in the theatrical release of the movie, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye was originally supposed to feature in Infinity War.



Although he didn't wind up appearing in the theatrical release of the movie, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye was originally supposed to feature in Infinity War.

This is an unfinished test-shot of Barton protecting Vision from some Outriders.

Bad Zemo



Although Helmut Zemo went to great lengths to get his hands on the Hydra code diary in Captain America: Civil War, the character was originally going to commit a far more heinous act to acquire the book.

Worse Zemo



We would have caught up with Zemo at a black market auction for illegal weapons, where he would have used a gas to kill everyone in attendance before stealing his prize.

Odin on Earth



We don't have many details on this deleted scene, but it seems there was going to be a sequence involving Odin (Anthony Hopkins) paying a visit to his son (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: The Dark World.






