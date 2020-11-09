CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Noticed The Film's Biggest Problems While Shooting Was Taking Place

Halle Berry won a Golden Raspberry Award for her work in 2004's Catwoman , and now acknowledges that some of the film's key issues jumped out to her while shooting was taking place on the DC Comics flop!

X-Men star Halle Berry was riding high in the mid-2000s, high off the success of playing Storm and Jinx in Die Another Day. However, things came to a crashing halt with Catwoman, a film that earned the actress a Razzie award for her performance as the newly created Patience Phillips.

Catwoman revolved around the titular hero's battle with the villainous head of a cosmetics company, but audiences didn't respond to the DC Comics adaptation as it earned just $83 million on a $100 million budget. On Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a brutally low critic score of just 9%. As it happens, Berry was aware of the film being problematic while shooting was taking place.

"The story didn't feel quite right," Berry told Variety in a recent interview. "I remember having that argument: 'Why can't Catwoman save the world like Batman and Superman do? Why is she just saving women from a face cream that cracks their face off?'" She added, "But I was just the actor for hire. I wasn't the director. I had very little say over that."

Catwoman has spent the past 16 years on the shelf thanks to the 2004 film, but did appear in FOX's Gotham. However, the character will return to the big screen played by Zoë Kravitz in The Batman next October in a film that also includes Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell.

