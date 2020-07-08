RUMOR MILL: THE BATMAN Star Zoë Kravitz Could Return As CATWOMAN In Her Own HBO Max Series

A hard to believe rumor claims The Batman star Zoë Kravitz is being eyed to reprise the role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman for a HBO Max series, further expanding the DC Universe Matt Reeves is creating!

Last month, WarnerMedia confirmed that a prequel series for The Batman revolving around members of the Gotham City Police Department is coming to HBO Max. Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter is in charge of that show, but could another spinoff be about to join it?

If a rumor shared by The Cinema Spot is any indication, then the answer is yes.

Following Hulu's decision to cancel High Fidelity, the site boldly claims that there are plans in place for Zoë Kravitz to return as Catwoman in her own series on the streaming service. They note that it's possible this will be a prequel series exploring her adventures before she met the Dark Knight, but allege to have heard that Selina Kyle doesn't actually become Catwoman in The Batman (Kravitz has already confirmed that she tried on the costume, so..).

That means this Catwoman TV series could follow her transformation into the vigilante, and such a project could tie into Matt Reeves's planned sequel to The Batman. If true, Warner Bros. is going all-in on the DC Universe the filmmaker is creating, and that could bode well for overlooked characters like Nightwing, Batgirl, and other members of the Bat Family that haven't made it to the silver screen.

It's unlikely this rumor is accurate, as we would expect a story like this to be shared by the trades rather than a fan site. It is an intriguing possibility nonetheless, so we'll see how this develops.

