ADLER: New Titan Comics Series Sees Sherlock Holmes' Love Interest Face Down His Arch Enemy
If you frequent this site, you have probably stumbled across our reviews of Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia recently, among other Titan Comics releases. In case you missed them, you can find our reviews of issue one here and issue two here, should you be interested in previewing Titan's treatment of the Holmes characters.
Titan is already known for having published comic books in the Sherlock Holmes universe, and now they are launching a new series centered around none other than Irene Adler herself. Read on for details!
Looking ahead at next week, not only is Titan going to be publishing the third issue in that series, but they will also be releasing the first issue in a new five-issue monthly series titled Adler. As the name suggests, the comic follows none other than Irene Adler, the famed lover of Sherlock Holmes, in her adventures to take down the ever-scheming Moriarty.
From Lavie Tidhar and Paul McCaffrey, Adler #1 seems to be an intriguing enough premise for anyone interested in the Sherlock Holmes universe and Titan has made it clear they know what they're doing with the Scandal in Belgravia title. The synopsis of the issue also mentions that our heroine will be teaming up with other famous female faces in this series, so it will be interesting to see what the creative team sends our way.
Check out the coveres below courtesy of the good people at Titan Comics. We've also included a synopsis at the bottom
For Sherlock, there was only ever one woman - now Irene Adler is on a mission to take down Moriarty! It's the League of Extraordinary Gentlewomen, as Adler teams up with a host of famous female faces from science, history and literature to defeat the greatest criminal mastermind of all time!
Adler #1 hits comic book retailers next Wednesday, February 5th with a ticket price of $3.99.
