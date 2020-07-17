BATMAN #100 Looks Set To Give The Dark Knight A Drastically Different Batsuit

It appears as if this October's Batman #100 will give the DC Universe's Caped Crusader a very different look as he dons a Batsuit which is quite a bit different, and far more colourful, than usual...

Bruce Wayne has donned many Batsuits over the years, but could he be about to get his most drastic new look yet in the pages of Batman #100? As you can see below, a Jorge Jimenez variant cover for the landmark issue has been released showcasing a new costume for the Caped Crusader.

The issue looks set to be the culmination of the current "Joker War" event playing out in Batman, so it would certainly make sense for the hero to need a formidable new Batsuit/armour to put an end to the Clown Prince of Crime's latest reign of terror.

"In Batman #100, 'The Joker War' comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred final duel," reads the solicitation text for the issue. "This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life - it will change Gotham City for years to come!"

"Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker," it continues. "And after the senses-shattering conclusion of 'The Joker War' come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman."

It's clearly going to be a big issue, and there's no denying that this Batsuit brings back memories of Batman & Robin...minus the nipples, of course. This issue is set to go on sale on October 6th, and we might learn more about Batman's new look later today when solicitations for the month are released.

