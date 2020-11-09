BATMAN/CATWOMAN Will Take Place In Three Time Periods, Including One Set After The Dark Knight's Demise

Tom King is finally returning to the Caped Crusader's corner of the DC Universe with this December's Batman/Catwoman #1 , and we now have more information about what to expect from the maxiseries...

Tom King and Clay Mann's Batman/Catwoman maxiseries now has a confirmed release date of December 1st, with the DC Comics Black Label imprint promising to pick up with the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle. King heavily focused on that during his Batman run, but this 12-issue title (which will be followed by a one-shot next June) is grander in scale than first expected.

Exploring three different eras, we'll follow these characters in the past when they first met, the present day, and eighty years into a future where the Dark Knight is dead.

In the past, we pick up with "The Bat and The Cat [when they] first fell in love. Did they meet on the street? Or was it on a boat? Rooftops, ramparts and gargoyles, and over 80 years of fans that have read their comics, are their only witnesses."

As for the present day, "Bruce and Selina’s union is threatened by the arrival of one of Batman’s past flings, Andrea Beaumont, a.k.a. Phantasm. Beaumont’s return calls into question how each character chooses to operate in their costumed, and personal, lives, and any move by Phantasm could change the fate of Bruce and Selina’s future."

Then, "There’s the distant future, where after a long and happy marriage Bruce Wayne has passed away. Selina Kyle decides to settle an old score without having to worry about the Batman objecting. Catwoman is serving a very cold dish: Revenge."

This all sounds pretty epic, and it's great that King is finally getting the opportunity to end his run the way they wanted. However, with less of a focus on continuity in the DC Universe, we don't know how much of an impact this will all end up having on the other Batman titles currently on sale.

Check out some cover art below:

