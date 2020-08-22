BATMAN: John Ridley Confirmed For New DC Comics Limited Series Likely Featuring A Black Caped Crusader

During DC FanDome today, it was finally confirmed that award-winning screenwriter John Ridley is set to pen a new Batman limited series which he says will more than likely feature a Black lead...

We were promised a surprise DC Comics panel during DC FanDome, and that came our way with confirmation that acclaimed screenwriter is indeed set to pen a new Batman series.

He will team with artist Nick Derington (Doom Patrol) for the four-issue miniseries that launches next January, and it promises to reinvent the Caped Crusader in some surprises ways. "I think it's a pretty safe bet that if I'm writing Batman, it’s probably a little better than a 47% chance he’s going to be a person of color," Ridley said, confirming it won't be Bruce Wayne in the suit.

Interestingly, the series is set to focus on the family of Lucius Fox, head of Wayne Enterprises, so chances are it will be a Fox who dons the cape and cowl. "But he [Fox] has a family and this is a family that has secrets, has kept secrets from one another. It’s a little bit different dynamic than the Batman that we've always seen."

Bear in mind that at the start of "The New 52" reboot, Bruce Wayne trained Luke Fox to be Batwing, so it's possible we'll finally get to see him return, albeit as Batman this time. It's previously been reported that the series will have ramifications for the wider line of Batman titles in the DC Universe.

Check out some awesome artwork below by artist LADRÖNN:

