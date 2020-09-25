BATMAN: THREE JOKERS #2 Preview Pages Reveal Another Major Twist About The Clown Prince Of Crime

Batman: Three Jokers #1 featured a lot of huge twists, but this first look at the second issue from Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok points to another unexpected development in the life of the iconic villain...

Batman: Three Jokers #1 revealed that there are at least three versions of the Clown Prince of Crime in the DC Universe, and it was heavily hinted that there may have been even more than that. It's a bizarre, compelling twist in the life of The Joker, and it seems things will get even stranger in issue #2.

In this new look at that second chapter (which goes on sale on September 29th), we learn that "The Comedian" appears to have a home life, with a wife and child waiting for him.

It's possible that they're just his hostages, but that doesn't seem to be the case, and the villain having a child could have major ramifications in the DC Universe moving forward.

"As Batman and Batgirl follow an unexpected thread linking the three Jokers with someone from the Dark Knight's past, Red Hood dives headfirst into trouble and finds himself struggling to stay afloat without the aid of his allies," reads DC's solicitation text for Goeff Johns and Jason Fabok's second issue.

"Batman: Three Jokers continues its trajectory as the ultimate examination of The Joker and his never-ending conflict with Batman. Prepare yourselves for the second chapter of one of the most terrifying and personal mysteries Batman has ever faced!"

Check out the preview pages below: