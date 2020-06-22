BATMAN V SUPERMAN: Jim Lee's Latest Charity Sketch Features Ben Affleck's Armored Batman

Say what you will about Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice , but Ben Affleck looked pretty cool in that Armoured Batsuit, and artist Jim Lee has put his spin on that suit with this mind-blowing new sketch.

DC Comics Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee has been sharing a number of sketches online in recent weeks, with the proceeds going to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC). The funds will then be used to help support comic book stores that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so you know it's going to a good cause.

Lee has even started the #Creators4Comics movement which has seen a number of comic book creators auctioning off signed comic books or rare pieces of artwork for the same cause.

In the writer and artist's latest sketch, however, we get to see his take on Ben Affleck's Armoured Batman from 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. As you can see, the Caped Crusader is also wielding that Kryptonite spear he planned to use to put an end to the Man of Steel.

It's a beautiful piece of artwork, but one you'll definitely need to have a lot of money saved up for if you hope to frame it and put it on your wall! Still, we can definitely appreciate looking at it either way, and if you're looking for a new wallpaper for your phone, you could do a lot worse than this!

Check it out in the Tweet below:

