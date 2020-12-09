Brian Michael Bendis Ending SUPERMAN And ACTION COMICS Run This December

Brian Michael Bendis will be wrapping up his run on both the main Superman title and Action Comics this December according to the latest DC Comics solicitations.

Back in June, Brian Michael Bendis teased that he was nearing his run on Superman but DC Comics fans didn't really have a clear idea of just how close Bendis was to wrapping up his story. "I'm heading towards the end of my run on Superman, so I've been more reflective on it," teased Bendis in June. "And it's — I'll never be more grateful than I got to heal my near-death experience through Superman, and get through this pandemic. No matter what's going on with this world, I get to spend a few hours each day with Superman. That's a gift."

Bendis went on to caution that his final issue was still a ways off. "It's sooooo far away. Kind of a non-headline. Don't even worry about it today."

Now, the recently released December solicitations from DC Comics have revealed that Bendis' final issue of Superman will be released on December 15, while his final Action Comics issue will drop a week later on December 22. Bendis made his DC Comics debut in Action Comics #1000 (June 2018) and relaunched Superman with a #1 issue in July 2018. Bendis had written for Marvel for over 17 years before jumping ship to DC back in 2018.

At this point, Bendis is still set to write his ongoing Legion of Super-Heroes title with artist Ryan Sook and Wade Von Grawbadger but what other titles Bendis starts in January (or potentially sooner) remains to be seen. It's possible that the second part of DC FanDome (which kicks off later today) might reveal more on Bendis' future plans .

Just want to say thank you to everyone who's Been keeping this constant stream of lovely thoughts particularly about our Superman and Legion. being able to spend this entire pandemic hanging out with Superman has been a great mental health gift. https://t.co/98r5bcS7HX — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) September 10, 2020

ACTION COMICS #1028

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and KLAUS JANSON

card stock variant cover by RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The powerhouse creative team of Brian Michael Bendis, John Romita Jr., and Klaus Janson wrap up their run on Action Comics with “House of Kent: Epilogue”! With the final fate of Metropolis’s underworld revealed at last, it’s time for each member of the House of Kent to face their unknown futures head on, including Lois, Conner, Jon, Kara, Jimmy, and, of course, Clark Kent! This standalone Superman story connects threads from Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, Superman, Justice League, Legion of Super-Heroes, and other unforgettable series in epic – and unexpected – ways!

SUPERMAN #28

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

card stock variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US FC

It’s the Man of Steel’s last stand in this final Superman tale by the superstar team of Brian Michael Bendis, Ivan Reis, and Joe Prado! Superman comes face to face with an alien race that he desperately wants to help before it is too late. As the cosmically powered race known as the Synmar aim their deadly power at the Man of Steel’s adopted planet, Superman finds himself pushed past anything he has ever faced! Get ready to experience a powerhouse moment for Superman that’s been years in the making!