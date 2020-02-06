CATWOMAN: J. Scott Campbell Reveals A Series Of 80th Anniversary Variants Featuring The Iconic Anti-Hero

2020 marks the 80th anniversary of Catwoman, and comic book artist J. Scott Campbell has shared eight incredible variant covers depicting Selina Kyle through the years on the page and screen...

Comic books have somewhat fallen by the wayside as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but 2020 does actually mark the 80th anniversary of Catwoman. That's going to be celebrated with the release of Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Spectacular #1 today, and artist J. Scott Campbell has shared a series of incredible variant covers.

These are available to purchase over at Campbell's website, with signed and unsigned copies available for fans of Selina Kyle. Of course, the coolest part of these variants is the fact they celebrate the character's legacy both in the DC Universe and small and big screens.

As you can see below, Catwoman is depicted in her costume from Batman: The Animated Series, Julie Newmar's suit from the Batman television series in the 1960s, the purple and black outfit designed by Jim Balent in the 1990s, the character's modern costume created by Darwyn Cooke, Catwoman's Batman: Year One suit, her Golden Age look, and Michelle Pfieffer's Batman Returns suit.

The comic itself features an amazing array of talent, with work from writers Tom King, Ed Brubaker, Will Pfeifer, Ann Nocenti, Paul Dini, and Mindy Newell, and artists Mikel Janín, Steve Rude, Cameron Stewart, Emanuela Lupacchino, Adam Hughes, Tula Lotay, and Jim Balen.

Check out the covers below:

